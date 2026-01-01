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Luís Miguel Cintra Luís Miguel Cintra
Kinoafisha Persons Luís Miguel Cintra

Luís Miguel Cintra

Luís Miguel Cintra

Date of Birth
29 April 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Blood 7.4
Blood (1989)
Recollections of the Yellow House 7.3
Recollections of the Yellow House (1989)
The Days When I Do Not Exist 6.8
The Days When I Do Not Exist (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6
Correspondências Correspondências
Drama 2016, Portugal
Magic Mirror 5.9
Magic Mirror Espelho Mágico
Drama 2005, Portugal
The Days When I Do Not Exist 6.8
The Days When I Do Not Exist Les jours où je n'existe pas
Fantasy, Drama 2002, France
The Letter 6.3
The Letter La lettre
Drama 1999, France / Portugal / Spain
Blood 7.4
Blood O Sangue
Drama 1989, Portugal
Recollections of the Yellow House 7.3
Recollections of the Yellow House Recordações da Casa Amarela
Adventure, Comedy, Drama 1989, Portugal
6.8
My Case Mon cas
Drama, Fantasy 1986, France / Portugal
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