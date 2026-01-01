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About
Filmography
Luís Miguel Cintra
Luís Miguel Cintra
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luís Miguel Cintra
Luís Miguel Cintra
Luís Miguel Cintra
Date of Birth
29 April 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.4
Blood
(1989)
7.3
Recollections of the Yellow House
(1989)
6.8
The Days When I Do Not Exist
(2002)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
2016
2005
2002
1999
1989
1986
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
6
Correspondências
Correspondências
Drama
2016, Portugal
5.9
Magic Mirror
Espelho Mágico
Drama
2005, Portugal
6.8
The Days When I Do Not Exist
Les jours où je n'existe pas
Fantasy, Drama
2002, France
6.3
The Letter
La lettre
Drama
1999, France / Portugal / Spain
7.4
Blood
O Sangue
Drama
1989, Portugal
7.3
Recollections of the Yellow House
Recordações da Casa Amarela
Adventure, Comedy, Drama
1989, Portugal
6.8
My Case
Mon cas
Drama, Fantasy
1986, France / Portugal
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