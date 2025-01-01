Menu
Anne Reid
Awards and nominations of Anne Reid
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actress
Nominee
