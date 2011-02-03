"Marchlands" is a British drama series about the fates of three different families living in the same house at different times. In 1968, Ruth and Paul Bowen mourn the death of their eight-year-old daughter Alice, who drowned in a pond near their rural home. Nineteen years later, Helen and Eddie Maynard buy the mansion, and their daughter Amy unexpectedly befriends an imaginary friend named Alice. In 2010, the third owner of the house, a pregnant woman named Nisha, mysteriously falls down the stairs.

