Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marchlands poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Marchlands

Marchlands (2011 - 2011)

Marchlands 18+
Production year 2011
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ITV
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Marchlands" is a British drama series about the fates of three different families living in the same house at different times. In 1968, Ruth and Paul Bowen mourn the death of their eight-year-old daughter Alice, who drowned in a pond near their rural home. Nineteen years later, Helen and Eddie Maynard buy the mansion, and their daughter Amy unexpectedly befriends an imaginary friend named Alice. In 2010, the third owner of the house, a pregnant woman named Nisha, mysteriously falls down the stairs.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Shelley Conn
Shelley Conn Nisha
Alex Kingston
Alex Kingston Helen Maynard
Tessa Peake-Jones Evelyn Bowen
Jodie Whittaker
Jodie Whittaker Ruth Bowen
Dean Andrews
Dean Andrews Eddie Maynard
Denis Loson Robert Bowen
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Marchlands - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 5 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more