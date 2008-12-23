Menu
Manuel Benitez
Manuel Benitez
Manuel Benitez
Manuel Benitez
Manuel Benitez
Date of Birth
28 September 1969
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
23 December 2008
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
Stand and Deliver
(1988)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1988
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.3
Stand and Deliver
Stand and Deliver
Drama
1988, USA
