Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Manuel Benitez Manuel Benitez
Kinoafisha Persons Manuel Benitez

Manuel Benitez

Manuel Benitez

Date of Birth
28 September 1969
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
23 December 2008
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Stand and Deliver 7.3
Stand and Deliver (1988)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Stand and Deliver 7.3
Stand and Deliver Stand and Deliver
Drama 1988, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more