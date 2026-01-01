Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Yuriy Grigorev
Yuriy Grigorev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuriy Grigorev
Yuriy Grigorev
Yuriy Grigorev
Date of Birth
16 February 1932
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Director, Writer
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
Boys
(1991)
6.6
A Letter from the Youth
(1973)
6.3
Govorit Moskva
(1985)
Filmography
Malenkiy princ
Fantasy, Drama, Family
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
7.9
Boys
Malchiki
Drama
1991, USSR
6.3
Govorit Moskva
Govorit Moskva
War
1985, USSR
6.3
Prazdniki detstva
Prazdniki detstva
Drama
1981, USSR
5.3
Zdravstvuy, reka!
Zdravstvuy, reka
Family
1979, USSR
6.6
A Letter from the Youth
A Letter from the Youth
Drama
1973, USSR
5.9
A Day and the Whole Life
A Day and the Whole Life
Romantic, Drama
1969, USSR
5.8
Serdtse druga
Serdtse druga
Romantic, Drama, War
1966, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree