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Yuriy Grigorev Yuriy Grigorev
Kinoafisha Persons Yuriy Grigorev

Yuriy Grigorev

Yuriy Grigorev

Date of Birth
16 February 1932
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Director, Writer
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Boys 7.9
Boys (1991)
A Letter from the Youth 6.6
A Letter from the Youth (1973)
Govorit Moskva 6.3
Govorit Moskva (1985)

Filmography

Malenkiy princ
Malenkiy princ
Fantasy, Drama, Family 2022, Russia
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Boys 7.9
Boys Malchiki
Drama 1991, USSR
Govorit Moskva 6.3
Govorit Moskva Govorit Moskva
War 1985, USSR
Prazdniki detstva 6.3
Prazdniki detstva Prazdniki detstva
Drama 1981, USSR
Zdravstvuy, reka! 5.3
Zdravstvuy, reka! Zdravstvuy, reka
Family 1979, USSR
A Letter from the Youth 6.6
A Letter from the Youth A Letter from the Youth
Drama 1973, USSR
A Day and the Whole Life 5.9
A Day and the Whole Life A Day and the Whole Life
Romantic, Drama 1969, USSR
Serdtse druga 5.8
Serdtse druga Serdtse druga
Romantic, Drama, War 1966, USSR
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