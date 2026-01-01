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Filmography
Michael Aherne
Michael Aherne
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Aherne
Michael Aherne
Michael Aherne
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.0
The Commitments
(1991)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Year
All
1991
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
8
The Commitments
The Commitments
Comedy, Drama, Musical
1991, USA / Great Britain
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