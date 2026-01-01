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Kinoafisha Persons Whit Stillman Awards

Awards and nominations of Whit Stillman

Whit Stillman
Awards and nominations of Whit Stillman
Academy Awards, USA 1991 Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 1990 Sundance Film Festival 1990
Dramatic
Nominee
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