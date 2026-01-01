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Whit Stillman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Whit Stillman
Whit Stillman
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Whit Stillman
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 1990
Dramatic
Nominee
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