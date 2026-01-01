Mick Ogendahl

Menu
Date of Birth
7 April 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor, Voice actor
Popular Films
6.1
The Olsen Gang Gets Polished
(2010)
Filmography
6.1
The Olsen Gang Gets Polished
The Olsen`s Gang / Olsen Banden på de bonede gulve
Comedy, Crime, Animation
2010, Denmark
Watch trailer
