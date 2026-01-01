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Jørgen Lerdam
Jørgen Lerdam
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jørgen Lerdam
Jørgen Lerdam
Jørgen Lerdam
Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
6.8
Little Brother, Big Trouble: A Christmas Adventure
(2012)
6.1
The Olsen Gang Gets Polished
(2010)
5.8
The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear
(2017)
Filmography
5.8
The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear
Den utrolige historie om den kæmpestore pære / The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear
Animation, Adventure
2017, Denmark
Watch trailer
6.8
Little Brother, Big Trouble: A Christmas Adventure
Niko 2 - Lentäjäveljekset
Drama, Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy
2012, Finland / Germany / Denmark / Ireland
Watch trailer
6.1
The Olsen Gang Gets Polished
The Olsen`s Gang / Olsen Banden på de bonede gulve
Comedy, Crime, Animation
2010, Denmark
Watch trailer
5.4
Jungledyret Hugo: Fraek, flabet og fri
Jungledyret Hugo: Fraek, flabet og fri
Family, Children's, Animation
2008, Latvia / Denmark / Norway / Russia
Watch trailer
The Princess And The Pea
The Princess And The Pea
Animation, Children's
2003, Denmark / Netherlands
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