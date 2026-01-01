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Jørgen Lerdam
Jørgen Lerdam Jørgen Lerdam
Kinoafisha Persons Jørgen Lerdam

Jørgen Lerdam

Jørgen Lerdam

Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director
Actor type
Comedy actor, Voice actor

Popular Films

Little Brother, Big Trouble: A Christmas Adventure 6.8
Little Brother, Big Trouble: A Christmas Adventure (2012)
The Olsen Gang Gets Polished 6.1
The Olsen Gang Gets Polished (2010)
The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear 5.8
The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear (2017)

Filmography

The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear 5.8
The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear Den utrolige historie om den kæmpestore pære / The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear
Animation, Adventure 2017, Denmark
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Little Brother, Big Trouble: A Christmas Adventure 6.8
Little Brother, Big Trouble: A Christmas Adventure Niko 2 - Lentäjäveljekset
Drama, Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy 2012, Finland / Germany / Denmark / Ireland
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The Olsen Gang Gets Polished 6.1
The Olsen Gang Gets Polished The Olsen`s Gang / Olsen Banden på de bonede gulve
Comedy, Crime, Animation 2010, Denmark
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Jungledyret Hugo: Fraek, flabet og fri 5.4
Jungledyret Hugo: Fraek, flabet og fri Jungledyret Hugo: Fraek, flabet og fri
Family, Children's, Animation 2008, Latvia / Denmark / Norway / Russia
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The Princess And The Pea The Princess And The Pea
Animation, Children's 2003, Denmark / Netherlands
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