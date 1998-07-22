Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Michael Denison Michael Denison
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Denison

Michael Denison

Michael Denison

Date of Birth
1 November 1915
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
22 July 1998
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Importance of Being Earnest 7.4
The Importance of Being Earnest (1952)
Shadowlands 7.3
Shadowlands (1993)
The Magic Box 7.0
The Magic Box (1952)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Shadowlands 7.3
Shadowlands Shadowlands
Biography, Romantic, Drama 1993, Great Britain
The Importance of Being Earnest 7.4
The Importance of Being Earnest The Importance of Being Earnest
Drama, Comedy 1952, Great Britain
The Magic Box 7
The Magic Box The Magic Box
Drama, Biography 1952, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more