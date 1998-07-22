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Filmography
Michael Denison
Michael Denison
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Denison
Michael Denison
Michael Denison
Date of Birth
1 November 1915
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
22 July 1998
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.4
The Importance of Being Earnest
(1952)
7.3
Shadowlands
(1993)
7.0
The Magic Box
(1952)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1993
1952
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.3
Shadowlands
Shadowlands
Biography, Romantic, Drama
1993, Great Britain
7.4
The Importance of Being Earnest
The Importance of Being Earnest
Drama, Comedy
1952, Great Britain
7
The Magic Box
The Magic Box
Drama, Biography
1952, Great Britain
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