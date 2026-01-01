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About
Filmography
Madeleine Martin
Madeleine Martin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madeleine Martin
Madeleine Martin
Madeleine Martin
Date of Birth
20 August 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.0
Meaning of Life
(2022)
6.7
Easy Money II: Hard to Kill
(2012)
6.1
Easy Money III: Life Deluxe
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2020
2013
2012
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actress
5
7
Meaning of Life
Drama, Comedy
2022, Sweden
5.8
Breaking Surface
Breaking Surface
Drama, Thriller
2020, Sweden / Norway / Belgium
Watch trailer
5.3
JerryMaya's Detective Agency: The Secret of the Train Robber
LasseMajas detektivbyrå - Tågrånarens hemlighet
Adventure, Comedy, Crime
2020, Sweden
6.1
Easy Money III: Life Deluxe
Snabba cash - Livet deluxe
Thriller, Crime
2013, Sweden
6.7
Easy Money II: Hard to Kill
Snabba Cash II
Drama, Thriller, Crime
2012, Sweden
Watch trailer
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