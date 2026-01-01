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Madeleine Martin
Madeleine Martin Madeleine Martin
Kinoafisha Persons Madeleine Martin

Madeleine Martin

Madeleine Martin

Date of Birth
20 August 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Meaning of Life 7.0
Meaning of Life (2022)
Easy Money II: Hard to Kill 6.7
Easy Money II: Hard to Kill (2012)
Easy Money III: Life Deluxe 6.1
Easy Money III: Life Deluxe (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Meaning of Life 7
Meaning of Life
Drama, Comedy 2022, Sweden
Breaking Surface 5.8
Breaking Surface Breaking Surface
Drama, Thriller 2020, Sweden / Norway / Belgium
Watch trailer
JerryMaya's Detective Agency: The Secret of the Train Robber 5.3
JerryMaya's Detective Agency: The Secret of the Train Robber LasseMajas detektivbyrå - Tågrånarens hemlighet
Adventure, Comedy, Crime 2020, Sweden
Easy Money III: Life Deluxe 6.1
Easy Money III: Life Deluxe Snabba cash - Livet deluxe
Thriller, Crime 2013, Sweden
Easy Money II: Hard to Kill 6.7
Easy Money II: Hard to Kill Snabba Cash II
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2012, Sweden
Watch trailer
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