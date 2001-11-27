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Filmography
Morgana Davies
Morgana Davies
Kinoafisha
Persons
Morgana Davies
Morgana Davies
Morgana Davies
Date of Birth
27 November 2001
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.8
The Trouble with Mr Doodle
(2024)
7.4
Storm Boy
(2019)
7.1
The Hunter
(2011)
Filmography
7.8
The Trouble with Mr Doodle
The Trouble with Mr Doodle
Documentary
2024, Canada
6.9
Evil Dead Rise
Evil Dead Rise
Fantasy, Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Blaze
Blaze
Animation, Crime, Drama
2022, Australia
Watch trailer
7.4
Storm Boy
Storm Boy
Drama, Adventure, Family
2019, Australia
Watch trailer
7.1
The Hunter
The Hunter
Drama
2011, Australia
Watch trailer
6.6
The Tree
The Tree
Drama
2010, France / Australia
Watch trailer
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