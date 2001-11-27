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Morgana Davies Morgana Davies
Kinoafisha Persons Morgana Davies

Morgana Davies

Morgana Davies

Date of Birth
27 November 2001
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

7.8
The Trouble with Mr Doodle (2024)
Storm Boy 7.4
Storm Boy (2019)
The Hunter 7.1
The Hunter (2011)

Filmography

7.8
The Trouble with Mr Doodle The Trouble with Mr Doodle
Documentary 2024, Canada
Evil Dead Rise 6.9
Evil Dead Rise Evil Dead Rise
Fantasy, Horror 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Blaze 5.9
Blaze Blaze
Animation, Crime, Drama 2022, Australia
Watch trailer
Storm Boy 7.4
Storm Boy Storm Boy
Drama, Adventure, Family 2019, Australia
Watch trailer
The Hunter 7.1
The Hunter The Hunter
Drama 2011, Australia
Watch trailer
The Tree 6.6
The Tree The Tree
Drama 2010, France / Australia
Watch trailer
Show more
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