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7.9
Kinoafisha Films The Trouble with Mr Doodle
7.9

The Trouble with Mr Doodle

, 2024
The Trouble with Mr Doodle
Canada / Documentary / 18+
7.9

Synopsis

This is the story of an extraordinary boy born into an ordinary family in an unremarkable English town and how a childhood passion threatened to take over his life, his home and his mind.

Cast

Alexa Cox
Andrea Cox
Nell Cox
Sam Cox
Morgana Davies
Pearl Lam
Luke Stephen
Graham Wells
Phil Wrigglesworth
Director Jaimie D'Cruz, Ed Perkins, Alex Nott
Composer Kevin Pollard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Acme Studios, Lightbox
Also known as
The Trouble with Mr Doodle, Häda Hr Doodlega

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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