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7.9
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The Trouble with Mr Doodle
7.9
The Trouble with Mr Doodle
, 2024
The Trouble with Mr Doodle
Canada / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
7.9
Synopsis
This is the story of an extraordinary boy born into an ordinary family in an unremarkable English town and how a childhood passion threatened to take over his life, his home and his mind.
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Cast
Alexa Cox
Andrea Cox
Nell Cox
Sam Cox
Morgana Davies
Pearl Lam
Luke Stephen
Graham Wells
Phil Wrigglesworth
Director
Jaimie D'Cruz
,
Ed Perkins
,
Alex Nott
Composer
Kevin Pollard
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
Acme Studios, Lightbox
Also known as
The Trouble with Mr Doodle, Häda Hr Doodlega
More
Film rating
7.9
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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