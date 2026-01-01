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Marcelle Baer Marcelle Baer
Kinoafisha Persons Marcelle Baer

Marcelle Baer

Marcelle Baer

Actor type
Horror actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Scream of the Banshee 5.7
Scream of the Banshee (2011)
Vampires Suck 5.1
Vampires Suck (2010)

Filmography

Scream of the Banshee 5.7
Scream of the Banshee Scream of the Banshee
Horror 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Vampires Suck 5.1
Vampires Suck Vampires Suck
Comedy 2010, USA
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