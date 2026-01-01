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Filmography
Marcelle Baer
Marcelle Baer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marcelle Baer
Marcelle Baer
Marcelle Baer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.7
Scream of the Banshee
(2011)
5.1
Vampires Suck
(2010)
Filmography
5.7
Scream of the Banshee
Scream of the Banshee
Horror
2011, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Vampires Suck
Vampires Suck
Comedy
2010, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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