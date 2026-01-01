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Filmography
Xavier Depraz
Xavier Depraz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Xavier Depraz
Xavier Depraz
Xavier Depraz
Date of Birth
22 April 1926
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
18 October 1994
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.9
Death of a Corrupt Man
(1977)
6.8
L'emmerdeur
(1973)
6.5
Les soeurs Brontë
(1979)
Filmography
6.5
For a Cop's Hide
Pour la peau d'un flic
Crime, Action, Thriller
1981, France
6.5
Les soeurs Brontë
Les soeurs Bronte
Biography, Drama
1979, France
6.9
Death of a Corrupt Man
Mort d'un pourri
Crime, Drama, Thriller
1977, France
5.8
The Gang
Le gang
Crime, Drama
1977, France / Italy
Watch trailer
6.8
L'emmerdeur
L'emmerdeur
Comedy
1973, France / Italy
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