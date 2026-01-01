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Xavier Depraz Xavier Depraz
Kinoafisha Persons Xavier Depraz

Xavier Depraz

Xavier Depraz

Date of Birth
22 April 1926
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
18 October 1994
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Death of a Corrupt Man 6.9
Death of a Corrupt Man (1977)
L'emmerdeur 6.8
L'emmerdeur (1973)
Les soeurs Brontë 6.5
Les soeurs Brontë (1979)

Filmography

For a Cop's Hide 6.5
For a Cop's Hide Pour la peau d'un flic
Crime, Action, Thriller 1981, France
Les soeurs Brontë 6.5
Les soeurs Brontë Les soeurs Bronte
Biography, Drama 1979, France
Death of a Corrupt Man 6.9
Death of a Corrupt Man Mort d'un pourri
Crime, Drama, Thriller 1977, France
The Gang 5.8
The Gang Le gang
Crime, Drama 1977, France / Italy
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L'emmerdeur 6.8
L'emmerdeur L'emmerdeur
Comedy 1973, France / Italy
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