In 1945, as World War Two comes to a close, five small time crooks unite to form a gang. After several bold robberies they become notorious as "the front-wheel drive gang". The police attempt to stop their crime spree with little success, but how long will their luck last?
ProductionAdel Productions, Mondial Televisione Film
Also known as
Le gang, Banden, Gang, Banda, Die Gang, El gang (Los granujas), Gangstergänget, Kopla, La gang del parigino, Los gangsters, Los gángsters, O Gang, Pierrot bandája, Pierrot és bandája, The Gang, Η συμμορία, Το άλλο πρόσωπο του γκάνγκστερ, Банда, Бандата, 友よ静かに死ね