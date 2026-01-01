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Poster of The Gang
5.8
The Gang - trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Gang
5.8

The Gang

, 1977
Le gang
France, Italy / Crime, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Gang
5.8
The Gang - trailer
The Gang  trailer

Synopsis

In 1945, as World War Two comes to a close, five small time crooks unite to form a gang. After several bold robberies they become notorious as "the front-wheel drive gang". The police attempt to stop their crime spree with little success, but how long will their luck last?

Cast

Alain Delon
Alain Delon
Xavier Depraz
Roland Bertin
Adalberto Maria Merli
Maurice Barrier
Raymond Bussières
Director Jacques Deray
Writer Roger Borniche, Jean-Claude Carrière, Alphonse Boudard
Composer Carlo Rustichelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 19 January 1977
Release date
19 January 1977 France TP
12 June 1978 Sweden 15
Production Adel Productions, Mondial Televisione Film
Also known as
Le gang, Banden, Gang, Banda, Die Gang, El gang (Los granujas), Gangstergänget, Kopla, La gang del parigino, Los gangsters, Los gángsters, O Gang, Pierrot bandája, Pierrot és bandája, The Gang, Η συμμορία, Το άλλο πρόσωπο του γκάνγκστερ, Банда, Бандата, 友よ静かに死ね

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Gang - trailer
The Gang Trailer
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