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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Lina Ivanova
Lina Ivanova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lina Ivanova
Lina Ivanova
Lina Ivanova
Date of Birth
30 June 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Voice actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.6
Krutiksy
(2021)
8.1
Komanda Flory
(2021)
7.8
Oranzevaa korova
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2022
2021
2019
2018
2011
All
10
Films
4
TV Shows
6
Actress
10
Kolduy otsyuda
Adventure
2022, Russia
Uletnaya dostavka!
Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi, Children's
2022, Russia
8.6
Krutiksy
Children's,
2021, Russia
8.1
Komanda Flory
Children's
2021, Russia
4.3
Ot vinta 2
Ot vinta 2
Animation, Children's, Family, Adventure
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
7.8
Oranzevaa korova
Children's
2019, Russia
6.7
Leks i Plu: Kosmicheskie taksisty
Children's, Family, Animation
2019, Russia
6.5
Snezhnaya koroleva. Zazerkalje
Snezhnaya koroleva. Zazerkalje
Animation, Children's, Family, Adventure, Fantasy
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
5.3
The Princess and the Dragon
Printsessa i drakon
Animation, Children's
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
6.8
Gnomeo & Juliet
Gnomeo and Juliet
Fantasy, Animation, Romantic, Family
2011, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
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