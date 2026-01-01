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Lina Ivanova Lina Ivanova
Kinoafisha Persons Lina Ivanova

Lina Ivanova

Lina Ivanova

Date of Birth
30 June 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Voice actress, The Adventurer, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Krutiksy 8.6
Krutiksy (2021)
Komanda Flory 8.1
Komanda Flory (2021)
Oranzevaa korova 7.8
Oranzevaa korova (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kolduy otsyuda
Kolduy otsyuda
Adventure 2022, Russia
Uletnaya dostavka!
Uletnaya dostavka!
Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi, Children's 2022, Russia
Krutiksy 8.6
Krutiksy
Children's, 2021, Russia
Komanda Flory 8.1
Komanda Flory
Children's 2021, Russia
Ot vinta 2 4.3
Ot vinta 2 Ot vinta 2
Animation, Children's, Family, Adventure 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Oranzevaa korova 7.8
Oranzevaa korova
Children's 2019, Russia
Leks i Plu: Kosmicheskie taksisty 6.7
Leks i Plu: Kosmicheskie taksisty
Children's, Family, Animation 2019, Russia
Snezhnaya koroleva. Zazerkalje 6.5
Snezhnaya koroleva. Zazerkalje Snezhnaya koroleva. Zazerkalje
Animation, Children's, Family, Adventure, Fantasy 2019, Russia
Watch trailer
The Princess and the Dragon 5.3
The Princess and the Dragon Printsessa i drakon
Animation, Children's 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Gnomeo & Juliet 6.8
Gnomeo & Juliet Gnomeo and Juliet
Fantasy, Animation, Romantic, Family 2011, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
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