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About
Filmography
Jirí Krejcík
Jirí Krejcík
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jirí Krejcík
Jirí Krejcík
Jirí Krejcík
Date of Birth
26 June 1918
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
8 August 2013
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.3
Higher Principle
(1960)
8.1
Cosy Dens
(1999)
7.5
Awakening
(1960)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
1999
1979
1960
All
4
Films
4
Actor
1
Writer
2
Director
3
8.1
Cosy Dens
Pelísky
Comedy, Drama
1999, Czechia
7
Bozská Ema
Bozska Ema
Drama, Biography
1979, Czechoslovakia
8.3
Higher Principle
Vyssí princip
Drama, War
1960, Czechoslovakia
7.5
Awakening
Probuzení
Drama, Romantic
1960, Czechoslovakia
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