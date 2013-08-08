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Jirí Krejcík Jirí Krejcík
Kinoafisha Persons Jirí Krejcík

Jirí Krejcík

Jirí Krejcík

Date of Birth
26 June 1918
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
8 August 2013
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Higher Principle 8.3
Higher Principle (1960)
Cosy Dens 8.1
Cosy Dens (1999)
Awakening 7.5
Awakening (1960)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cosy Dens 8.1
Cosy Dens Pelísky
Comedy, Drama 1999, Czechia
Bozská Ema 7
Bozská Ema Bozska Ema
Drama, Biography 1979, Czechoslovakia
Higher Principle 8.3
Higher Principle Vyssí princip
Drama, War 1960, Czechoslovakia
Awakening 7.5
Awakening Probuzení
Drama, Romantic 1960, Czechoslovakia
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