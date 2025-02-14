Menu
Verona
Verona
Juliet & Romeo
Musical
Romantic
Synopsis
Based on the real story that inspired Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, follows the greatest love story of all time, set as an original pop musical.
Country
Italy / USA
Runtime
2 hours 1 minute
Production year
2025
Online premiere
27 May 2025
World premiere
14 February 2025
Release date
7 August 2025
Russia
Капелла Фильм
11 June 2025
Great Britain
12A
11 June 2025
Ireland
12A
7 August 2025
Kazakhstan
16+
9 May 2025
South Africa
14 February 2025
USA
Worldwide Gross
$545,582
Production
Briarcliff Entertainment, Hero Partners, Rainmaker Films
Also known as
Juliet & Romeo, Júlia és Rómeó, Verona, Джульетта и Ромео
Director
Timothy Scott Bogart
Cast
Rebel Wilson
Jason Isaacs
Rupert Everett
Derek Jacobi
Rupert Graves
