Verona

Verona

Juliet & Romeo
Synopsis

Based on the real story that inspired Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, follows the greatest love story of all time, set as an original pop musical.
Verona - дополнительный trailer
Verona  дополнительный trailer
Country Italy / USA
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2025
Online premiere 27 May 2025
World premiere 14 February 2025
Release date
7 August 2025 Russia Капелла Фильм
11 June 2025 Great Britain 12A
11 June 2025 Ireland 12A
7 August 2025 Kazakhstan 16+
9 May 2025 South Africa
14 February 2025 USA
Worldwide Gross $545,582
Production Briarcliff Entertainment, Hero Partners, Rainmaker Films
Also known as
Juliet & Romeo, Júlia és Rómeó, Verona, Джульетта и Ромео
Director
Timothy Scott Bogart
Timothy Scott Bogart
Cast
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson
Jason Isaacs
Jason Isaacs
Rupert Everett
Rupert Everett
Derek Jacobi
Derek Jacobi
Rupert Graves
Rupert Graves
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.6
Rate 17 votes
3.7 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
