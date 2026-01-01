Menu
Alexander Mackendrick

Date of Birth
8 September 1912
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
22 December 1993
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

Sweet Smell of Success 8.0
Sweet Smell of Success (1957)
The Ladykillers 7.6
The Ladykillers (1955)
The Devil's Disciple 7.1
The Devil's Disciple (1958)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Don't Make Waves 5.9
Don't Make Waves Don't Make Waves
Comedy 1967, USA
The Devil's Disciple 7.1
The Devil's Disciple The Devil's Disciple
War, Comedy 1958, USA / Great Britain
Sweet Smell of Success 8
Sweet Smell of Success Sweet Smell of Success
Drama, Film-Noir 1957, USA
The Ladykillers 7.6
The Ladykillers The Ladykillers
Comedy, Crime 1955, Great Britain
