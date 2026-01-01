Menu
Alexander Mackendrick
Alexander Mackendrick
Alexander Mackendrick
Alexander Mackendrick
Date of Birth
8 September 1912
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
22 December 1993
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
8.0
Sweet Smell of Success
(1957)
7.6
The Ladykillers
(1955)
7.1
The Devil's Disciple
(1958)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Film-Noir
War
Year
All
1967
1958
1957
1955
All
4
Films
4
Director
4
5.9
Don't Make Waves
Don't Make Waves
Comedy
1967, USA
7.1
The Devil's Disciple
The Devil's Disciple
War, Comedy
1958, USA / Great Britain
8
Sweet Smell of Success
Sweet Smell of Success
Drama, Film-Noir
1957, USA
7.6
The Ladykillers
The Ladykillers
Comedy, Crime
1955, Great Britain
