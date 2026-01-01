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Magdalena Wójcik Magdalena Wójcik
Kinoafisha Persons Magdalena Wójcik

Magdalena Wójcik

Magdalena Wójcik

Date of Birth
20 September 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Calls Controlled 7.1
Calls Controlled (1991)
Za co? 6.9
Za co? (1995)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Za co? 6.9
Za co? Za co?
Romantic 1995, Russia / Poland
Calls Controlled 7.1
Calls Controlled Rozmowy kontrolowane
Comedy 1991, Poland
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