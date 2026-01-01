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About
Filmography
Magdalena Wójcik
Magdalena Wójcik
Kinoafisha
Persons
Magdalena Wójcik
Magdalena Wójcik
Magdalena Wójcik
Date of Birth
20 September 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.1
Calls Controlled
(1991)
6.9
Za co?
(1995)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
1995
1991
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.9
Za co?
Za co?
Romantic
1995, Russia / Poland
7.1
Calls Controlled
Rozmowy kontrolowane
Comedy
1991, Poland
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