Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mariusz Saniternik Mariusz Saniternik
Kinoafisha Persons Mariusz Saniternik

Mariusz Saniternik

Mariusz Saniternik

Date of Birth
7 December 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Burial of a Potato 7.2
Burial of a Potato (1990)
Calls Controlled 7.1
Calls Controlled (1991)
It's Not My Film 7.1
It's Not My Film (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Great Warsaw Race 6.3
The Great Warsaw Race Wielka Warszawska
Drama 2025, Poland
Watch trailer
It's Not My Film 7.1
It's Not My Film To nie mój film
Drama 2024, Poland
Watch trailer
Spin the Bottle
Spin the Bottle Spin the Bottle
Adventure 2022, Poland
Magnesium 5.1
Magnesium Magnezja
Crime, Drama, Western 2020, Poland
Afonia i pszczoly 6.4
Afonia i pszczoly Afonia i pszczoly
Romantic 2009, Poland
Pan Tadeusz 6.1
Pan Tadeusz Pan Tadeusz
Drama, History, Romantic 1999, Poland / France
Dismissed from Life 6.6
Dismissed from Life Zwolnieni z zycia
Drama 1992, Poland
Calls Controlled 7.1
Calls Controlled Rozmowy kontrolowane
Comedy 1991, Poland
Burial of a Potato 7.2
Burial of a Potato Pogrzeb kartofla
Drama 1990, Poland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more