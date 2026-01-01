Menu
Mariusz Saniternik
Date of Birth
7 December 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.2
Burial of a Potato
(1990)
7.1
Calls Controlled
(1991)
7.1
It's Not My Film
(2024)
Filmography
6.3
The Great Warsaw Race
Wielka Warszawska
Drama
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
7.1
It's Not My Film
To nie mój film
Drama
2024, Poland
Watch trailer
Spin the Bottle
Spin the Bottle
Adventure
2022, Poland
5.1
Magnesium
Magnezja
Crime, Drama, Western
2020, Poland
6.4
Afonia i pszczoly
Afonia i pszczoly
Romantic
2009, Poland
6.1
Pan Tadeusz
Pan Tadeusz
Drama, History, Romantic
1999, Poland / France
6.6
Dismissed from Life
Zwolnieni z zycia
Drama
1992, Poland
7.1
Calls Controlled
Rozmowy kontrolowane
Comedy
1991, Poland
7.2
Burial of a Potato
Pogrzeb kartofla
Drama
1990, Poland
