Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Mollie Milligan
Mollie Milligan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mollie Milligan
Mollie Milligan
Mollie Milligan
Date of Birth
23 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
6.9
I Spit on Your Grave
(2010)
6.8
Wildlife
(2018)
6.3
The Girl Who Believes in Miracles
(2021)
Filmography
6.3
The Girl Who Believes in Miracles
The Girl Who Believes in Miracles
Drama, Family
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Wildlife
Wildlife
Drama
2018, USA
Watch trailer
3.4
Element
Element
Thriller
2016, USA
6.9
I Spit on Your Grave
I Spit on Your Grave
Horror
2010, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree