The Girl Who Believes in Miracles - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers The Girl Who Believes in Miracles. Trailer

The Girl Who Believes in Miracles. Trailer

Publication date: 18 September 2023
The Girl Who Believes in Miracles – When Sara hears a preacher say faith can move mountains, she starts praying. Suddenly people in her town are mysteriously healed! But fame soon takes its toll – can Sara’s family save her before it’s too late?
6.2 The Girl Who Believes in Miracles
The Girl Who Believes in Miracles Drama, Family, 2021, USA
