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Vilma Bánky Vilma Bánky
Kinoafisha Persons Vilma Bánky

Vilma Bánky

Vilma Bánky

Date of Birth
9 January 1901
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
18 March 1991
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

The Son of the Sheik 6.7
The Son of the Sheik (1926)
The Eagle 6.6
The Eagle (1925)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Son of the Sheik 6.7
The Son of the Sheik The Son of the Sheik
Drama, Adventure 1926, USA
The Eagle 6.6
The Eagle The Eagle
Action, Adventure, Comedy 1925, USA
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