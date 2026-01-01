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About
Filmography
Vilma Bánky
Vilma Bánky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Vilma Bánky
Vilma Bánky
Vilma Bánky
Date of Birth
9 January 1901
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
18 March 1991
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
6.7
The Son of the Sheik
(1926)
6.6
The Eagle
(1925)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
1926
1925
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.7
The Son of the Sheik
The Son of the Sheik
Drama, Adventure
1926, USA
6.6
The Eagle
The Eagle
Action, Adventure, Comedy
1925, USA
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