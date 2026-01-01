Menu
Agnes Ayres
Agnes Ayres
Date of Birth
4 April 1898
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
25 December 1940
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor, Action hero
Popular Films
6.8
Souls at Sea
(1937)
6.7
The Son of the Sheik
(1926)
5.8
The Sheik
(1921)
Filmography
6.8
Souls at Sea
Souls at Sea
Action, Adventure, History
1937, USA
6.7
The Son of the Sheik
The Son of the Sheik
Drama, Adventure
1926, USA
5.8
The Sheik
The Sheik
Drama
1921, USA
