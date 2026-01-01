Agnes Ayres

Menu
Date of Birth
4 April 1898
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
25 December 1940
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Souls at Sea 6.8
Souls at Sea Souls at Sea
Action, Adventure, History 1937, USA
The Son of the Sheik 6.7
The Son of the Sheik The Son of the Sheik
Drama, Adventure 1926, USA
The Sheik 5.8
The Sheik The Sheik
Drama 1921, USA
