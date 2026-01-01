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About
Filmography
Michael DeLuise
Michael DeLuise
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael DeLuise
Michael DeLuise
Michael DeLuise
Date of Birth
4 August 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
21 Jump Street
(1987)
7.0
Wayne's World
(1992)
6.7
The Man Without a Face
(1993)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Music
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2010
2007
1993
1992
1987
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
3.5
Bleed
Circle
Thriller, Horror
2010, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
He Was a Quiet Man
He Was a Quiet Man
Thriller, Romantic, Drama
2007, USA
6.7
The Man Without a Face
The Man Without a Face
Drama
1993, USA
5.9
Encino Man
Encino Man
Comedy, Sci-Fi
1992, USA
7
Wayne's World
Wayne's World
Comedy, Music
1992, USA
7.2
21 Jump Street
21 Jump Street
Crime, Detective, Drama
1987, USA
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