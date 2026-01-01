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Michael DeLuise Michael DeLuise
Kinoafisha Persons Michael DeLuise

Michael DeLuise

Michael DeLuise

Date of Birth
4 August 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

21 Jump Street 7.2
21 Jump Street (1987)
Wayne's World 7.0
Wayne's World (1992)
The Man Without a Face 6.7
The Man Without a Face (1993)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bleed 3.5
Bleed Circle
Thriller, Horror 2010, USA
Watch trailer
He Was a Quiet Man 6.4
He Was a Quiet Man He Was a Quiet Man
Thriller, Romantic, Drama 2007, USA
The Man Without a Face 6.7
The Man Without a Face The Man Without a Face
Drama 1993, USA
Encino Man 5.9
Encino Man Encino Man
Comedy, Sci-Fi 1992, USA
Wayne's World 7
Wayne's World Wayne's World
Comedy, Music 1992, USA
21 Jump Street 7.2
21 Jump Street 21 Jump Street
Crime, Detective, Drama 1987, USA
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