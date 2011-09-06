Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Janusz Morgenstern
Janusz Morgenstern
Kinoafisha
Persons
Janusz Morgenstern
Janusz Morgenstern
Janusz Morgenstern
Date of Birth
16 November 1922
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
6 September 2011
Popular Films
7.6
Boys Don't Cry
(2000)
7.2
The Collector
(2005)
7.1
Jowita
(1967)
Filmography
5.8
Mniejsze zło
Mniejsze zło
Drama
2009, Poland
7.2
The Collector
Komornik
Drama
2005, Poland
5.8
The Revenge
Zemsta
Comedy
2002, Poland
7.6
Boys Don't Cry
Chlopaki nie placza
Comedy, Crime
2000, Poland
4.8
Deserter's Gold
Zloto dezerterów
Action, Comedy, Family
1998, Poland
6
Panna Nikt
Panna Nikt
Drama
1996, Poland
5.4
Femina
Femina
Drama
1991, Poland
6.5
Korczak
Korczak
Biography, Drama
1990, Poland / Germany / Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree