Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Janusz Morgenstern Janusz Morgenstern
Kinoafisha Persons Janusz Morgenstern

Janusz Morgenstern

Janusz Morgenstern

Date of Birth
16 November 1922
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
6 September 2011

Popular Films

Boys Don't Cry 7.6
Boys Don't Cry (2000)
The Collector 7.2
The Collector (2005)
Jowita 7.1
Jowita (1967)

Filmography

Mniejsze zło 5.8
Mniejsze zło Mniejsze zło
Drama 2009, Poland
The Collector 7.2
The Collector Komornik
Drama 2005, Poland
The Revenge 5.8
The Revenge Zemsta
Comedy 2002, Poland
Boys Don't Cry 7.6
Boys Don't Cry Chlopaki nie placza
Comedy, Crime 2000, Poland
Deserter's Gold 4.8
Deserter's Gold Zloto dezerterów
Action, Comedy, Family 1998, Poland
Panna Nikt 6
Panna Nikt Panna Nikt
Drama 1996, Poland
Femina 5.4
Femina Femina
Drama 1991, Poland
Korczak 6.5
Korczak Korczak
Biography, Drama 1990, Poland / Germany / Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more