Mayu Sakuma

Date of Birth
21 February 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Height
157 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Meshi to otome 6.1
Meshi to otome Meshi to otome
Drama 2009, Japan
