Mayu Sakuma
Kinoafisha
Mayu Sakuma
Date of Birth
21 February 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Height
157 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.1
Meshi to otome
(2009)
Filmography
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.1
Meshi to otome
Meshi to otome
Drama
2009, Japan
