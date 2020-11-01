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Filmography
Eddie Hassell
Eddie Hassell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eddie Hassell
Eddie Hassell
Eddie Hassell
Date of Birth
16 July 1990
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
1 November 2020
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.1
Longmire
(2012)
7.2
The Kids Are All Right
(2010)
6.2
Family Weekend
(2012)
Filmography
8.1
Longmire
Drama, Thriller, Western
2012, USA
6.2
Family Weekend
Family Weekend
Comedy, Drama
2012, USA
7.2
The Kids Are All Right
The Kids Are All Right
Comedy
2010, USA
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