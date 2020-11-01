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Eddie Hassell Eddie Hassell
Kinoafisha Persons Eddie Hassell

Eddie Hassell

Eddie Hassell

Date of Birth
16 July 1990
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
1 November 2020
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Longmire 8.1
Longmire (2012)
The Kids Are All Right 7.2
The Kids Are All Right (2010)
Family Weekend 6.2
Family Weekend (2012)

Filmography

Longmire 8.1
Longmire
Drama, Thriller, Western 2012, USA
Family Weekend 6.2
Family Weekend Family Weekend
Comedy, Drama 2012, USA
The Kids Are All Right 7.2
The Kids Are All Right The Kids Are All Right
Comedy 2010, USA
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