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Filmography
Jasna Beri
Jasna Beri
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jasna Beri
Jasna Beri
Jasna Beri
Date of Birth
2 January 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
On the Path
(2010)
Filmography
6.9
On the Path
Na putu
Drama
2010, Germany / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Austria / Croatia
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