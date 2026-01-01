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Jasna Beri Jasna Beri
Kinoafisha Persons Jasna Beri

Jasna Beri

Jasna Beri

Date of Birth
2 January 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

On the Path 6.9
On the Path (2010)

Filmography

On the Path 6.9
On the Path Na putu
Drama 2010, Germany / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Austria / Croatia
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