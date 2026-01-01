Menu
Martine Brochard

Martine Brochard

Date of Birth
1 January 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Une femme à sa fenêtre 6.2
Une femme à sa fenêtre (1976)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Une femme à sa fenêtre 6.2
Une femme à sa fenêtre Une femme à sa fenêtre
Drama 1976, France / Italy / West Germany
