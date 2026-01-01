Menu
Martine Brochard
Martine Brochard
Date of Birth
1 January 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
Une femme à sa fenêtre
(1976)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1976
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.2
Une femme à sa fenêtre
Une femme à sa fenêtre
Drama
1976, France / Italy / West Germany
