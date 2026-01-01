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About
Filmography
Max Linder
Max Linder
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Linder
Max Linder
Max Linder
Date of Birth
16 December 1883
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
31 October 1925
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.4
En compagnie de Max Linder
(1963)
7.3
Seven Years Bad Luck
(1921)
6.9
Be My Wife
(1921)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
1963
1921
All
3
Films
3
Writer
3
Actor
3
Producer
2
Director
2
7.4
En compagnie de Max Linder
En compagnie de Max Linder
Comedy
1963, France
7.3
Seven Years Bad Luck
Seven Years Bad Luck
Comedy
1921, USA / France
6.9
Be My Wife
Be my wife
Comedy
1921, USA
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