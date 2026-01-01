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Max Linder Max Linder
Kinoafisha Persons Max Linder

Max Linder

Max Linder

Date of Birth
16 December 1883
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
31 October 1925
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

En compagnie de Max Linder 7.4
En compagnie de Max Linder (1963)
Seven Years Bad Luck 7.3
Seven Years Bad Luck (1921)
Be My Wife 6.9
Be My Wife (1921)

Filmography

Genre
Year
En compagnie de Max Linder 7.4
En compagnie de Max Linder En compagnie de Max Linder
Comedy 1963, France
Seven Years Bad Luck 7.3
Seven Years Bad Luck Seven Years Bad Luck
Comedy 1921, USA / France
Be My Wife 6.9
Be My Wife Be my wife
Comedy 1921, USA
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