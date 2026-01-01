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Kinoafisha
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Alexander Hall
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alexander Hall
Alexander Hall
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Alexander Hall
Academy Awards, USA 1942
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
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