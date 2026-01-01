Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexander Hall Alexander Hall
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Hall

Alexander Hall

Alexander Hall

Date of Birth
11 January 1894
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
30 July 1968
Occupation
Director, Actor

Popular Films

7.1
Give Us This Night (1936)
Once Upon a Time 6.1
Once Upon a Time (1944)
Because You're Mine 5.9
Because You're Mine (1952)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Because You're Mine 5.9
Because You're Mine Because You're Mine
Comedy, Musical 1952, USA
Once Upon a Time 6.1
Once Upon a Time Once Upon a Time
Comedy, Fantasy 1944, USA
7.1
Give Us This Night Give Us This Night
Musical 1936, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more