Alexander Hall

Date of Birth
11 January 1894
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
30 July 1968
Occupation
Director, Actor
Popular Films
7.1
Give Us This Night
(1936)
6.1
Once Upon a Time
(1944)
5.9
Because You're Mine
(1952)
Filmography
5.9
Because You're Mine
Because You're Mine
Comedy, Musical
1952, USA
6.1
Once Upon a Time
Once Upon a Time
Comedy, Fantasy
1944, USA
7.1
Give Us This Night
Give Us This Night
Musical
1936, USA
