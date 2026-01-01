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Filmography
Jasmin Stewart
Jasmin Stewart
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jasmin Stewart
Jasmin Stewart
Jasmin Stewart
Date of Birth
14 February 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.7
The Paranoids
(2008)
6.6
La Voz Ausente
(2024)
5.8
Broken
(2023)
Filmography
6.6
La Voz Ausente
Drama,
2024, Argentina
5.8
Broken
Fragmentada
Crime, Drama, Detective
2023, Argentina
6.7
The Paranoids
Los paranoicos / Paranoids
Comedy
2008, Argentina
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