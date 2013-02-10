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Leonid Gorovets Leonid Gorovets
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Leonid Gorovets

Leonid Gorovets

Date of Birth
7 October 1950
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
10 February 2013
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor

Popular Films

Damskiy portnoy 7.1
Damskiy portnoy (1990)
Muzh moey vdovy 5.4
Muzh moey vdovy (2009)
The Glade of Fairy Tales 4.1
The Glade of Fairy Tales (1988)

Filmography

Muzh moey vdovy 5.4
Muzh moey vdovy Muzh moey vdovy
Comedy 2009, Russia / Ukraine / Lithuania
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Damskiy portnoy 7.1
Damskiy portnoy Damskiy portnoy
Drama 1990, USSR
The Glade of Fairy Tales 4.1
The Glade of Fairy Tales The Glade of Fairy Tales
Comedy 1988, USSR
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