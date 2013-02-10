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About
Leonid Gorovets
Leonid Gorovets
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Gorovets
Leonid Gorovets
Leonid Gorovets
Date of Birth
7 October 1950
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
10 February 2013
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
7.1
Damskiy portnoy
(1990)
5.4
Muzh moey vdovy
(2009)
4.1
The Glade of Fairy Tales
(1988)
Filmography
5.4
Muzh moey vdovy
Muzh moey vdovy
Comedy
2009, Russia / Ukraine / Lithuania
Watch trailer
7.1
Damskiy portnoy
Damskiy portnoy
Drama
1990, USSR
4.1
The Glade of Fairy Tales
The Glade of Fairy Tales
Comedy
1988, USSR
Show more
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