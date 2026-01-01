Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maria Paiato
Maria Paiato
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Paiato
Maria Paiato
Maria Paiato
Date of Birth
1 January 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.0
I Am Love
(2009)
6.6
Monterossi - La serie
(2022)
6.2
Un paese quasi perfetto
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2016
2013
2010
2009
2007
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actress
6
6.6
Monterossi - La serie
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, Italy
6.3
Un paese quasi perfetto
Un paese quasi perfetto
Comedy
2016, Italy
Watch trailer
5.6
La sedia della felicità
La sedia della felicità
Comedy
2013, Italy
6.2
The Passion
La passione
Drama, Comedy
2010, Italy
Watch trailer
7
I Am Love
Io sono l'amore / I Am Love
Drama
2009, Italy
Watch trailer
5.1
Lezioni di volo
Lezioni di volo
Drama
2007, Italy / France / India
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree