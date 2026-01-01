Maria Paiato

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

I Am Love 7.0
I Am Love (2009)
Monterossi - La serie 6.6
Monterossi - La serie (2022)
Un paese quasi perfetto 6.2
Un paese quasi perfetto (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Monterossi - La serie 6.6
Monterossi - La serie
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2022, Italy
Un paese quasi perfetto 6.3
Un paese quasi perfetto Un paese quasi perfetto
Comedy 2016, Italy
La sedia della felicità 5.6
La sedia della felicità La sedia della felicità
Comedy 2013, Italy
The Passion 6.2
The Passion La passione
Drama, Comedy 2010, Italy
I Am Love 7
I Am Love Io sono l'amore / I Am Love
Drama 2009, Italy
Lezioni di volo 5.1
Lezioni di volo Lezioni di volo
Drama 2007, Italy / France / India
