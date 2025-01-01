Menu
Irène Jacob
Awards
Awards and nominations of Irène Jacob
Irène Jacob
Awards
Awards and nominations of Irène Jacob
Cannes Film Festival 1991
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Actress
Nominee
