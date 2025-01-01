Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Irène Jacob Awards

Awards and nominations of Irène Jacob

Irène Jacob
Awards and nominations of Irène Jacob
Cannes Film Festival 1991 Cannes Film Festival 1991
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1995 BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Actress
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more