Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Levan Gabriadze
Levan Gabriadze
Kinoafisha
Persons
Levan Gabriadze
Levan Gabriadze
Levan Gabriadze
Date of Birth
16 November 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Actor
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Kin-dza-dza!
(1986)
Tickets
8.0
Rezo
(2018)
6.7
Lucky Trouble
(2010)
Filmography
8
Rezo
Rezo
Animation, Documentary
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
5.5
Unfriended
Unfriended
Thriller, Horror
2015, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Lucky Trouble
Vykrutasy
Romantic, Comedy, Sport
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
8.1
Kin-dza-dza!
Kin-dza-dza!
Sci-Fi, Drama, Comedy
1986, USSR
Tickets
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree