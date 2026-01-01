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About
Filmography
Luiz Fernando Guimarães
Luiz Fernando Guimarães
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luiz Fernando Guimarães
Luiz Fernando Guimarães
Luiz Fernando Guimarães
Date of Birth
20 November 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Four Days in September
(1997)
6.7
So Normal
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
History
Year
All
2003
1997
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.7
So Normal
Os Normais - O Filme
Comedy
2003, Brazil
7.4
Four Days in September
O Que é Isso, Companheiro?
Action, Drama, History
1997, Brazil
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