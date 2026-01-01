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Luiz Fernando Guimarães Luiz Fernando Guimarães
Kinoafisha Persons Luiz Fernando Guimarães

Luiz Fernando Guimarães

Luiz Fernando Guimarães

Date of Birth
20 November 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Four Days in September 7.4
Four Days in September (1997)
So Normal 6.7
So Normal (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
So Normal 6.7
So Normal Os Normais - O Filme
Comedy 2003, Brazil
Four Days in September 7.4
Four Days in September O Que é Isso, Companheiro?
Action, Drama, History 1997, Brazil
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