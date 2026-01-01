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About
Filmography
Aleksandr Filatov
Aleksandr Filatov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Filatov
Aleksandr Filatov
Aleksandr Filatov
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
4.6
Chyortov pyanitsa
(1991)
0.0
Rokovaya oshibka
(2021)
0.0
Sny?
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Mystery
Romantic
Year
All
2021
2009
1991
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
Rokovaya oshibka
Drama, Romantic,
2021, Russia
Sny?
Mystery
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
4.6
Chyortov pyanitsa
Chyortov pyanitsa
Comedy
1991, USSR
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