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Aleksandr Filatov Aleksandr Filatov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Filatov

Aleksandr Filatov

Aleksandr Filatov

Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Chyortov pyanitsa 4.6
Chyortov pyanitsa (1991)
Rokovaya oshibka 0.0
Rokovaya oshibka (2021)
Sny? 0.0
Sny? (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rokovaya oshibka
Rokovaya oshibka
Drama, Romantic, 2021, Russia
Sny?
Sny?
Mystery 2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Chyortov pyanitsa 4.6
Chyortov pyanitsa Chyortov pyanitsa
Comedy 1991, USSR
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