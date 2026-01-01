Menu
Martin Kosleck
Martin Kosleck
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martin Kosleck
Martin Kosleck
Martin Kosleck
Date of Birth
24 March 1904
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
15 January 1994
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.5
Foreign Correspondent
(1940)
6.1
The Singing City
(1930)
Filmography
Genre
All
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
1940
1930
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.5
Foreign Correspondent
Foreign Correspondent
Romantic, War, Thriller
1940, USA
6.1
The Singing City
Die singende Stadt
Musical, Romantic
1930, Germany
