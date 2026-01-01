Martin Kosleck

Menu
Date of Birth
24 March 1904
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
15 January 1994
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Foreign Correspondent 7.5
Foreign Correspondent (1940)
The Singing City 6.1
The Singing City (1930)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Foreign Correspondent 7.5
Foreign Correspondent Foreign Correspondent
Romantic, War, Thriller 1940, USA
The Singing City 6.1
The Singing City Die singende Stadt
Musical, Romantic 1930, Germany
