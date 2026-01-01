Menu
About
Filmography
Martin Sherman
Martin Sherman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martin Sherman
Martin Sherman
Martin Sherman
Date of Birth
28 November 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Voice actor
Popular Films
6.9
Leap Year
(2010)
6.6
Thomas & Friends: Blue Mountain Mystery
(2012)
6.3
Grand Theft Auto
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2016
2012
2010
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.3
Grand Theft Auto
Grand Theft Auto
Drama, Biography
2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.6
Thomas & Friends: Blue Mountain Mystery
Thomas & Friends: Blue Mountain Mystery
Adventure, Animation, Family
2012, USA
6.9
Leap Year
Leap Year
Comedy, Romantic
2010, USA / Ireland
Watch trailer
