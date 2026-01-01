Menu
Martin Sherman

Date of Birth
28 November 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

Leap Year 6.9
Leap Year (2010)
Thomas & Friends: Blue Mountain Mystery 6.6
Thomas & Friends: Blue Mountain Mystery (2012)
Grand Theft Auto 6.3
Grand Theft Auto (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Grand Theft Auto 6.3
Grand Theft Auto Grand Theft Auto
Drama, Biography 2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Thomas & Friends: Blue Mountain Mystery 6.6
Thomas & Friends: Blue Mountain Mystery Thomas & Friends: Blue Mountain Mystery
Adventure, Animation, Family 2012, USA
Leap Year 6.9
Leap Year Leap Year
Comedy, Romantic 2010, USA / Ireland
Watch trailer
