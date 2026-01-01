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Laura Ainsworth
Laura Ainsworth
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Ainsworth
Laura Ainsworth
Laura Ainsworth
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Looking for Eric
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Sport
Year
All
2009
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.2
Looking for Eric
Looking for Eric
Comedy, Sport, Drama
2009, Great Britain / France / Italy / Belgium / Spain
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