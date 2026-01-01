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Filmography
Lucy-Jo Hudson
Lucy-Jo Hudson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucy-Jo Hudson
Lucy-Jo Hudson
Lucy-Jo Hudson
Date of Birth
4 May 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Looking for Eric
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Sport
Year
All
2009
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.2
Looking for Eric
Looking for Eric
Comedy, Sport, Drama
2009, Great Britain / France / Italy / Belgium / Spain
Watch trailer
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