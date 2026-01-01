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Lucy-Jo Hudson Lucy-Jo Hudson
Kinoafisha Persons Lucy-Jo Hudson

Lucy-Jo Hudson

Lucy-Jo Hudson

Date of Birth
4 May 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Looking for Eric 7.2
Looking for Eric (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Looking for Eric 7.2
Looking for Eric Looking for Eric
Comedy, Sport, Drama 2009, Great Britain / France / Italy / Belgium / Spain
Watch trailer
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