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Anthony Ray Anthony Ray
Kinoafisha Persons Anthony Ray

Anthony Ray

Anthony Ray

Date of Birth
24 November 1937
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
29 June 2018
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Harry and Tonto 7.4
Harry and Tonto (1974)
Shadows 7.2
Shadows (1959)
An Unmarried Woman 7.1
An Unmarried Woman (1978)

Filmography

Willie & Phil 5.9
Willie & Phil Willie & Phil
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1980, USA
An Unmarried Woman 7.1
An Unmarried Woman An Unmarried Woman
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 1978, USA
Harry and Tonto 7.4
Harry and Tonto Harry and Tonto
Adventure, Comedy, Drama 1974, USA
War Hunt 6.6
War Hunt War Hunt
War, Drama 1962, USA
Shadows 7.2
Shadows Shadows
Drama 1959, USA
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