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Anthony Ray
Anthony Ray
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anthony Ray
Anthony Ray
Anthony Ray
Date of Birth
24 November 1937
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
29 June 2018
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Harry and Tonto
(1974)
7.2
Shadows
(1959)
7.1
An Unmarried Woman
(1978)
Filmography
5.9
Willie & Phil
Willie & Phil
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1980, USA
7.1
An Unmarried Woman
An Unmarried Woman
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
1978, USA
7.4
Harry and Tonto
Harry and Tonto
Adventure, Comedy, Drama
1974, USA
6.6
War Hunt
War Hunt
War, Drama
1962, USA
7.2
Shadows
Shadows
Drama
1959, USA
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