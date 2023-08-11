Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Harry and Tonto
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Harry and Tonto
7.4

Harry and Tonto

, 1974
Harry and Tonto
USA / Adventure, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Harry and Tonto
7.4

Synopsis

Harry is a retired teacher in his 70s living in the Upper West Side of New York City where his late wife and he raised his children--where he's lived all his life. When the building he lives in is torn down to make way for a parking garage, Harry and his beloved cat Tonto begin a journey across the United States, visiting his children, seeing a world he never seemed to have the time to see before, making new friends, and saying goodbye to old friends.

Cast

Art Carney
Art Carney
Harry
Rene Enriquez
Grocery Clerk
Cliff DeYoung
Burt Jr.
Josh Mostel
Norman
Melanie Mayron
Mike Nussbaum
Geraldine Fitzgerald
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
Shirley
Arthur Hunnicutt
Barbara Rhoades
Paul Mazursky
Herbert Berghof
Rivetowski
Director Paul Mazursky
Writer Paul Mazursky, Josh Greenfeld
Composer Bill Conti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 9 August 1974
Release date
7 November 1974 Australia M
17 April 1975 Great Britain
20 December 1975 Japan
12 August 1974 USA R
Budget $980,000
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Harry and Tonto, Harry y Tonto, Harry & Tonto, A macskás öregúr, Clovek in macek, Farvel New York, Harry & Tonto - 2 Freunde fürs Leben, Harry e Tonto, Harry et Tonto, Harry i Tonto, Harry ja Tonto, Harry kai Tonto, Harry och Tonto, Harry și Tonto, Harry und Tonto, Harry, o Amigo de Tonto, Χάρρυ και Τόντο, Гарри и Тонто, Хари и Тонто, ハリーとトント

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 11 August 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Coyote vs. Acme
Coyote vs. Acme
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Kapitan Nevelskoy i zemli Chyornogo drakona
Kapitan Nevelskoy i zemli Chyornogo drakona
2026, Russia, Animation
Runner
Runner
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more