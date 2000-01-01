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Michele Valley Michele Valley
Kinoafisha Persons Michele Valley

Michele Valley

Michele Valley

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Dogtooth 7.1
Dogtooth (2009)
Morning Patrol 7.0
Morning Patrol (1987)

Filmography

Dogtooth 7.1
Dogtooth Kynodontas / Dogtooth
Drama 2009, Greece
Watch trailer
Morning Patrol 7
Morning Patrol Proini peripolos
Sci-Fi 1987, Greece
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