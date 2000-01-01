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About
Filmography
Michele Valley
Michele Valley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michele Valley
Michele Valley
Michele Valley
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.1
Dogtooth
(2009)
7.0
Morning Patrol
(1987)
Filmography
7.1
Dogtooth
Kynodontas / Dogtooth
Drama
2009, Greece
Watch trailer
7
Morning Patrol
Proini peripolos
Sci-Fi
1987, Greece
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