Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mary Tsoni
Mary Tsoni
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Tsoni
Mary Tsoni
Mary Tsoni
Date of Birth
25 June 1987
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
8 May 2017
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Dogtooth
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2009
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.1
Dogtooth
Kynodontas / Dogtooth
Drama
2009, Greece
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree