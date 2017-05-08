Menu
Mary Tsoni

Date of Birth
25 June 1987
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
8 May 2017
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Dogtooth 7.1
Dogtooth (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dogtooth 7.1
Dogtooth Kynodontas / Dogtooth
Drama 2009, Greece
Watch trailer
